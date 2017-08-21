Mauritius Police Force Acquires New Patrol Vessel CGS Valiant

press release

As a major step to keep up with the rapid technological advancements in the field of maritime surveillance, a new state-of-the-art ship, CGS Valiant has been acquired by the Mauritius Police Force/National Coast Guard (NCG).

The commissioning ceremony was held yesterday at Quay A in Port Louis in the presence of the Prime Minister and Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, and the Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence and Rodrigues, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, and other eminent personalities.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that the acquisition of CGS Valiant is yet another milestone in the upgrading of the operational capability of the NCG and in the country's long journey towards enhancing maritime safety and security, especially in the combat against poaching of our marine and fish resources, illicit activities in our seas, including drug trafficking and other types of transnational crimes.

Speaking about the development of the ocean economy, the Prime Minister underscored that it will entail the transformation of Port Louis into a modern hub such as increased economic activities in our seas, increased tourist arrivals, more cruise activities, the setting up of marinas, expansion of the fisheries sector and more research at sea. These developments will also come with increasing challenges to maritime security and law and order, he added.

Prime Minister Jugnauth emphasised that the commissioning of CGS Valiant is part of a strategy to build up the capability of the National Coast Guard on a three-pronged approach of detection, deterrence and interception while at the same time, the NCG must be able to protect people at sea with state-of-the-art capabilities in search and rescue.

Recognising the need to address challenges on the maritime front, the Prime Minister recalled that in the past two years, Government has made crucial investments to further upgrade the capabilities of the NCG. These include: the commissioning of Coast Guard Ship Barracuda in March 2015; the induction in March 2016 of ten Fast Interceptor Boats; the commissioning of a new Dornier Aircraft; the commissioning in December 2016 of CGS Victory and two Chetak helicopters; and the forthcoming setting up of a new Headquarters of NCG at Fort William; upgrading of repair facilities for the NCG vessels; and the construction of a dry docking facility with flotilla support services.

For his part, the Chairman and Managing Director of Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL), Mr Shekhar Mittal, said that the induction of CGS Valiant will considerably enhance the Exclusive Economic Zone surveillance and patrolling capabilities of the NCG while adding that the state-of-the art ship will act as force multiplier for the NCG.

Mr Mittal pointed out that the CGS Valiant has been delivered four months ahead of the contractual schedule of August 2017, within 23 months of keel laying, which he said is in line with the track record of GSL in the recent times of timely deliveries. This shows the dedication and commitment of all the stakeholders involved, he said.

CGS Valiant

CGS Valiant, built by Goa Shipyard Limited, is equipped with state-of-the art machineries and equipment. The 50 m patrol vessel displaces about 288 tons in full load condition capable of attaining a maximum speed of 35 Knots.

At economical cruising speed, it has an endurance of about 2,000 nautical miles and can provide certain outer island support as well. The ship is installed with modern navigation systems, advanced machinery control system and one Close Range Naval Gun Mount along with an optical fire control system for day and night usage. CGS Valiant is the seventh ship of the No 1 Patrol Vessel Squadron of the NCG of Mauritius.