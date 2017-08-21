Kenya: James Ongwae, Joash Maangi Takes Oaths of Office

Kisii Governor James Ongwae and his deputy Joash Maangi have been sworn in for their second term in office.

The event took place at Gusii stadium and was attended by the county's new Senator Sam Ongeri and Woman Rep Janet Ong'era.

Mr Ongwae was forced to take oath of office twice after it emerged that he had not raised the Bible the first time.

The oath was administered by High Court judge Grace Nzioka who was assisted by Chief Magistrate John Njoroge.

Others leaders who attended the evernt were MPs Silvanous Osoro (South Mugirango), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Richard Onyonka (Kitutu Chache South), Prof Zadock Ogutu and Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache).

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama was also present.

More follows.