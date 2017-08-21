Southern Africa: SADC Day 2017 - SADC Chairperson Stresses Importance of Industrialisation for the Region

press release

The SADC region continues to enjoy relative peace and stability as our citizens and political leaders continue to resolve their differences amicably through contact and dialogue, recognising that we are bound by common history, shared ancestry and above all, a common future as brothers and sisters.

This is at the gist of the message of His Majesty, King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Swaziland and Chairperson of SADC on the occasion of SADC Day 2017, celebrated annually on 17 August in SADC Member States.

The Chairperson of SADC acknowledged that in the past few years we have endeavoured to accelerate the pace of regional integration by reviewing the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP), reviewing the strategic plan for the organ, development of a regional infrastructure master plan for all infrastructure projects which was adopted in 2012 and development of the SADC industrialisation strategy and roadmap (2015 -2063) in 2015 and its costed action plan adopted by the recent extra-ordinary SADC summit in March, 2017.

King Mswati III underlined the importance of industrialising the SADC region which has been emphasised in many forums. This calls for fast action in ensuring that SADC macroeconomic policy environment is improved, developing capabilities and capacities to underpin transformation and strengthening competitive production, the need to remove infrastructural impediments to industrialization and identifying key value chains for the global markets, he underscored.

He added that infrastructure development in the process of industrialisation is very important and is required to support regional integration as well.

The Chairperson of SADC recalled that in this regard, for the 36th ordinary SADC summit in 2016, the Kingdom of Eswatini decided to present the theme to promote and work on resource mobilisation by engaging international, regional and national investors and financial institutions to invest in sustainable energy infrastructure for industrialisation.

He emphasised that SADC is now engaging to explore alternative options and innovative approaches of sustainable financing and broadening the resource base to achieve our goals for regional integration.

King Mswati III underpinned that it is his hope that by 2063, in line with the SADC industrialisation strategy and roadmap 2015-2063 as well as the agenda 2063 of the African Union, the SADC region's industrial landscape will completely be different from what it is at present. He underscored that SADC is opening her wings wider to create markets for our people to trade and develop in the COMESA and EAC markets hence the launching of the SADC-COMESA-EAC free trade area in 2015 during the 3rd tripartite summit in Egypt.

The SADC Chairperson expressed his satisfaction and pride that the SADC region continues to enjoy relative peace and stability. Peace and security in the SADC region is at the top of the priorities because we recognize that without it the process of development and regional development will always be stalled, he stressed. This continues to be witnessed as we have just seen that the kingdom of Lesotho held the national elections peacefully and as SADC we will continue to support them to ensure lasting peace, security and political stability for the Basotho nation, he added.

King Mswati III pointed out that while our SADC region continues to be peaceful and stable, on the social and economic front there have been few other potential issues that requires regional and national preventative and mitigation measures. These are food, water and energy insecurity, transnational drugs, human trafficking, smuggling, money laundering, cyber security and climate change and environmental degradation to mention just a few, he recalled.

The Chairperson of SADC announced that in this regard, Member States will continue to strengthen the regional and national early warning centres on the need to exchange information and data through secure communication infrastructure. Through this initiative SADC will be able to respond quickly to any disaster as was observed in the management of the outbreak of the fall armyworm in the SADC region.

Referring to the challenges of unemployment especially among our youths in the region, he appealed that there need to be tackled through a concerted effort from all sectors to empower them. The industrialisation process in SADC should be inclusive to involve the youth as well as women so that they can benefit directly from the process of economic and technological transformation, he further added.

The Chairperson emphasised that one of the strategies to involve the youth is through SADC education and training programmes especially vocational skills in the fields of science, technology and innovation which are relevant and key for industries. He stressed that education is key to capacity development and for SADC to graduate to a competitive knowledge-based economy high level specialisations will be crucial, notably tertiary education and specialisations in science and engineering disciplines.

He also mentioned that preparations for the establishment of the SADC University of transformation are progressing well as it is aimed at enhancing the human capital of the SADC region in the areas of technical and vocational education and training, innovation and delivering graduates who are empowered with requisite skills for the industrial development.

His majesty, King Mswati III and Chairperson of SADC of the Kingdom of Swaziland concluded by stating that in order to make sure that our people live in a better environment that will create conducive standards of living whilst promoting prosperity and inclusive growth for our citizens. We should be mindful of the vision of the SADC founding fathers and thrive to work towards "the SADC we want".