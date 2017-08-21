Nigeria: 1500 Kano Clubs Get Over N150 Million Kits From Kwankwasiya Foundation

The Kwankwassiya Development Foundation powered by Senator (Dr.) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso recently distributed sports equipment worth over N150 million to 1,500 local clubs in Kano State and other Northern states.

In addition, the foundation supported the clubs with some undisclosed cash donations running into millions of naira.

The event which held at the Afficent Event Center, Magaji Rufa, Kano saw the clubs taking home jerseys, balls and cash donations.

Speaking on the laudable initiatives of Senator Kwankwaso to empower the youths of Nigeria through sports, the Chairman Organising Committee on the Empowerment of 1,500 clubs in Kano state and other Northern states, Honourable Danburam Abubakar Nuhu clarified, "It is suffice to say Kwankwassiya Development Foundation led by His Excellency, Distinguished Senator (Dr.) Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso seeks to engender and promote peaceful coexistence and development for the socio-economic wellbeing of the common people in our society.

"This empowerment is one out of many means to achieve the objective of the foundation. His Excellency recognizes the relevance of the sports as a means of livelihood across the globe and as a unifying factor in Nigeria.

"As a continuous show of his fervent desire for the development of sports in Kano State and the country in general, His Excellency, Senator Kwankwaso recorded numerous achievements in sporting activities during his tenure as governor of Kano State from 2011 - 2015, which is instructive to today's empowerment of the local clubs," he said.