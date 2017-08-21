South Africa: Vermaak Replaces Injured Cronjé in Bok Tour Squad

Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak of the Stormers has been called up to the Springbok squad as replacement for Ross Cronjé, who sustained a right ankle injury in the Springboks' 37-15 victory over Argentina on Saturday in Port Elizabeth.

Vermaak, who has already played in three Tests for the Springboks, was on Sunday named in the Springbok squad for the away trip to Argentina. The two teams face each other for a second successive time next Saturday, when their Castle Lager Rugby Championship rematch takes place in Salta.

Loose forward Oupa Mohoje, however, was not considered for selection because of the rib injury he sustained while playing in the Currie Cup for the Toyota Free State Cheetahs against the Vodacom Blue Bulls.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard will remain in South Africa to continue with the final phase of his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Springboks are set to continue with their match preparations in Port Elizabeth, before flying out to Johannesburg on Tuesday and then onto Argentina early on Wednesday morning.

Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee, will announce his match day squad of 23 players on Thursday morning (Argentine time) in Buenos Aires, just before the team travels to Salta.

The Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:

Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem (flank), Cheetahs - 2 cap, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock), Bulls - 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop), Lions - 1 cap, 0 points

Dan du Preez (No 8), Sharks - 0 caps, 0 points

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Sharks - 5 caps, 0 points

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), Stormers - 24 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock), Stormers - 58 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop), Stormers - 14 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), Stormers - 21 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) - 9 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Lions - 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Stormers - 9 caps; 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) - 11 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Sharks - 91 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Bulls - 29 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Sharks - 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Sharks - 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Backs:

Curwin Bosch (flyhalf/fullback), Sharks - 1 cap, 0 points

Andries Coetzee (fullback), Lions - 4 caps, 0 points

Damian de Allende (centre), Stormers - 23 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) - 43 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) - 15 caps, 147 points (1 try, 26 conversions, 30 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Bulls - 20 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Bulls - 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Raymond Rhule (wing), Cheetahs - 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Jan Serfontein (centre), Bulls - 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Lions - 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Francois Venter (centre), Cheetahs - 3 caps, 0 points

Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) Stormers - 3 caps, 0 points

Source: Sport24