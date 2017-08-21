20 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Vermaak Replaces Injured Cronjé in Bok Tour Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Scrumhalf Jano Vermaak of the Stormers has been called up to the Springbok squad as replacement for Ross Cronjé, who sustained a right ankle injury in the Springboks' 37-15 victory over Argentina on Saturday in Port Elizabeth.

Vermaak, who has already played in three Tests for the Springboks, was on Sunday named in the Springbok squad for the away trip to Argentina. The two teams face each other for a second successive time next Saturday, when their Castle Lager Rugby Championship rematch takes place in Salta.

Loose forward Oupa Mohoje, however, was not considered for selection because of the rib injury he sustained while playing in the Currie Cup for the Toyota Free State Cheetahs against the Vodacom Blue Bulls.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard will remain in South Africa to continue with the final phase of his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Springboks are set to continue with their match preparations in Port Elizabeth, before flying out to Johannesburg on Tuesday and then onto Argentina early on Wednesday morning.

Springbok coach, Allister Coetzee, will announce his match day squad of 23 players on Thursday morning (Argentine time) in Buenos Aires, just before the team travels to Salta.

The Springbok squad to travel to Argentina:

Forwards:

Uzair Cassiem (flank), Cheetahs - 2 cap, 5 points (1 try)

Lood de Jager (lock), Bulls - 29 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Ruan Dreyer (prop), Lions - 1 cap, 0 points

Dan du Preez (No 8), Sharks - 0 caps, 0 points

Jean-Luc du Preez (loose forward), Sharks - 5 caps, 0 points

Pieter-Steph du Toit (lock), Stormers - 24 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Eben Etzebeth (lock), Stormers - 58 caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Steven Kitshoff (prop), Stormers - 14 caps, 0 points

Siya Kolisi (flank), Stormers - 21 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Jaco Kriel (loose forward), Lions/Kubota Spears (Jap) - 9 caps, 0 points

Malcolm Marx (hooker), Lions - 6 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Bongi Mbonambi (hooker), Stormers - 9 caps; 0 points

Franco Mostert (lock), Lions/Ricoh Black Rams (Jap) - 11 caps, 0 points

Tendai Mtawarira (prop), Sharks - 91 caps, 10 points (2 tries)

Trevor Nyakane (prop), Bulls - 29 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Coenie Oosthuizen (prop), Sharks - 27 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Chiliboy Ralepelle (hooker), Sharks - 22 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Backs:

Curwin Bosch (flyhalf/fullback), Sharks - 1 cap, 0 points

Andries Coetzee (fullback), Lions - 4 caps, 0 points

Damian de Allende (centre), Stormers - 23 Caps, 15 points (3 tries)

Francois Hougaard (scrumhalf), Worcester (England) - 43 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Elton Jantjies (flyhalf), Lions/NTT Shining Arcs (Jap) - 15 caps, 147 points (1 try, 26 conversions, 30 penalties)

Jesse Kriel (centre), Bulls - 20 caps, 25 points (5 tries)

Rudy Paige (scrumhalf), Bulls - 8 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Raymond Rhule (wing), Cheetahs - 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Jan Serfontein (centre), Bulls - 30 caps, 20 points (4 tries)

Courtnall Skosan (wing), Lions - 4 caps, 5 points (1 try)

Francois Venter (centre), Cheetahs - 3 caps, 0 points

Jano Vermaak (scrumhalf) Stormers - 3 caps, 0 points

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.