Mauritius: Indentured Labour Route Project - Mauritius to Host First Meeting of the International Scientific Committee

press release

Mauritius will host the first Meeting of the International Scientific Committee for the Indentured Labour Route Project from 30 October to 1st November 2017.

The main objectives of the Meeting are to ratify the Terms of Reference of the Committee, establish priority projects, and examine proposals from the working groups.

Participants from Fiji, Guyana, India, Madagascar, Malaysia, Reunion Island, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, the United Kingdom and Yemen will attend.

The Indentured Labour Route Project is being led by Mauritius and includes the 26 countries where indentured labourers were sent to. It is in line with the existing Slave Route Project initiated by the UNESCO and the General History of Africa.

The Project will contribute to a better understanding of the dynamics of the movement of different people and cultures during that period and highlight various global transformations and culture interactions that have taken place. It will also help to connect people, foster research, disseminate information on Indentured Labour as an international phenomenon and set up collaborative programmes that will promote the history of Indentured Labour worldwide.