18 August 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Weight Restriction On Maputo-Katembe Ferry

Maputo — The Mozambican Transport Ministry has imposed weight restrictions on the ferry crossing the Bay of Maputo, and connecting the centre of the city to the outlying district of Katembe.

According to a press release from the Ministry, as from next Monday no vehicle weighing more than four tonnes may use the ferry. The current weight limit is eight tonnes.

The Ministry says the restriction is necessary because the severe deterioration of the metallic structures at the ferry docking points makes it unsafe for vehicles heavier than four tonnes.

Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita announced the measure immediately after visiting the docking points on both sides of the bay on Wednesday. He said that emergency work would begin at once to strengthen the structure of the docking points.

“While the work to select a contractor for the definitive rehabilitation of the jetties for the Maputo-Katembe crossing is not concluded, we are setting up a multi-sector team that will intervene immediately in strengthening safety conditions”, the Minister added.

Mesquita was angered by the poor condition of the two jetties, and insisted on the need for regular maintenance of transport infrastructures. “We must not neglect the impact of preventive maintenance, particularly on metallic structures that are exposed to marine environments”, he said. “Otherwise we risk reducing their useful life, and we will then need large sums of money to rebuild them”.

The new weight restriction could have a serious impact on some of the businesses that use the ferry. The Ministry says the measure is intended to be temporary, and is appealing for understanding and cooperation from all ferry users. The Ministry release stresses that the restriction “seeks to restire the solidity of the jetties and to safeguard human lives”.

But within a few months, use of the ferry service is bound to decline drastically. Work on the suspension bridge between Maputo and Katembe is nearing conclusion, and most of those who queue up every day to use the ferry would certainly prefer to use the bridge.

