Liberia: Lied On Ellen

The director general of the Commission on Higher Education, Dr. Michael P. Slewion lied under oath that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has at no time ever appointed him to serve in her government.

Dr. Slewion's pronouncement came after the National Elections Commission (NEC) called on all presidential appointees to resign ahead of the ensuing October 10, 2017 election.

In the letter of appointment dated March 20, 2012 with reference EJS/MOS/RL/0459/2012, copy of which is in the possession of this paper, the President said she was pleased to re-appoint him to the position of director general of the Commission on Higher Education, Republic of Liberia.

"It is expected that you will take office immediately and if not already submitted you are required to file, by April 3, 2011, with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission the declaration of income, assets and liabilities," the re-appointment letter indicated.

President Sirleaf's re-appointment letter assured him of her trust that he will justify the confidence reposed in him to execute his responsibilities to the credit of his country.

"I trust that you will justify the confidence I have reposed in you and that you will execute your responsibilities to the credit of yourself and our country," the re-appointment letter concluded.

Dr. Slewion was among 13 more officials named to positions in government. In the Executive Mansion tweet dated 19th March 2012, he was among Tarnue Marwolo, Dr. Augustine Konneh, John Buway, Christopher Neyor, Cllr. Chea Cheapo, William Slour, and George Yarngo.

Others were Arthur B. Karnuah, Maima Kanneh, Augustine Kimber Victoria Wolobah Duncan and Adonie Z. Greaves. Dr. Slewion is contesting in Nimba County electoral district 9 for representative seat. He told the National Elections commission under oath that he was never appointed by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

With what he has said, it is not known whether the National elections Commission would allow him to contest the pending elections.