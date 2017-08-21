21 August 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Grace Mugabe Granted Immunity

Tagged:

Related Topics

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has granted immunity to Zimbabwe First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

Last Wednesday, the Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe invoked immunities of Mugabe in relation to an alleged case of assault.

"The Minister considered the communication from the Embassy in accordance with the discretion granted to her by section 7(2) of the Diplomatic Immunities and Privileges Act," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.

According to Section 7 (2) of the Act: "The Minister may, in any particular case, if it is not expedient to enter into an agreement, as contemplated in subsection (1) and if the conferment of immunities and privileges is in the interest of the Republic, confer such immunities and privileges on a person or organisation as may be specified by notice in the Gazette."

After careful consideration of all the relevant factors, including the following:

the need to uphold the rule of law, ensure fair administration of justice and uphold the rights of the complainant;

the imperative to maintain good inter-governmental relations within the SADC region, and in particular, between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Zimbabwe;

the fact that the matter coincides with South Africa's hosting of the 37th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, and

legal considerations, including derivative immunity of spouses of Heads of State.

"The Minister has made the determination that the conferring of diplomatic immunity is warranted in this particular instance.

"The department wishes to convey the message that the Minister has agonised over this matter and the decision was not an easy one to make," the department said.

South Africa

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.