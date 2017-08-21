South Africa: SAA Resumes Flights to Zimbabwe

South African Airways (SAA) has resumed flights to Zimbabwe.

"South African Airways has received clearance to commence operations between South Africa and Zimbabwe," said the national carrier on Sunday.

Flights between South Africa and Zimbabwe were affected on Saturday due to restrictions imposed by the Zimbabwean authorities on operations. The decision to impose the restriction was based on the requirement from Zimbabwean authorities for SAA to have a Foreign Operators Permit (FOP) to operate in that country.

Since the grounding of SAA's aircraft, the airline prepared and submitted all required documentation in compliance with the instruction from the Zimbabwean authorities.

The national carrier had to cancel operations between Johannesburg, Harare and Vic Falls.

The national carrier, which also expressed regret for the inconvenience caused by the cancellation, has encouraged customers to visit its website www.flysaa.com for regular updates on flight schedules.

Assistance will be provided to all passengers with South African Airways tickets, who were affected by Saturday's flight cancellations. Customers will be assisted via any SAA call centre, City Travel Office or dedicated travel agent with several conditions.

Rebooking conditions:

Rebook onto another South African Airways flight for a later date at no extra charge and subject to availability of the same booking class. Provided the same ticket is used.

Change of cabin will not be permitted

This policy is applicable to South African Airways flights only, issued on SA (083) ticket stock and not on separate tickets of other airlines

Separate ticket purchases on other airline will not be supported for a refund

Tickets must be re-issued on or before Tuesday, 22 August 2017.

Customers can contact the SAA Call Centre and City Office Contact details in South Africa on 27 (0) 11 978 1111 or 0861 606 606 and in Zimbabwe at the Harare City Office on 26 3 8677 702 702.

Customers can contact the Harare Airport International Airport on 26 3 8677 702 702 or the Victoria Falls International Airport on 26 3 8677 702 702.