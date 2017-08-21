South Africa: Condolences for Families of Crash Victims

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi has sent condolences to the families of the 18 passengers who died in an accident on Sunday on the Msundusi/ Nagal Dam Road in KwaZulu-Natal.

"As government, we will continue to provide leadership and resources to improve road safety, including developing and enforcing laws, providing safer roads, informing the public about road safety issues and fostering improvements in vehicle safety," Minister Maswanganyi said in statement.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), a minibus overturned, resulting in 18 fatalities and eight injured persons.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it crashed into a barrier on the bridge and rolled down an embankment and landed next to Msundusi Dam," the RTMC said.

There were 26 persons in the 16 seater minibus. The vehicle has been impounded to allow for mechanical investigations to be conducted on it.

Minister Maswanganyi has directed the RTMC to expedite investigations into this crash.

"The RTMC is further directed to ensure that all taxi operators are held liable for the behaviour of their drivers and for the condition of their vehicles. Where the investigations find that the vehicle was unroadworthy, the operator must be charged as an accomplice," the Minister said.