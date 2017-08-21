Tanzania: President Shein Sees New Dawn in Isles Sports Arena

Zanzibar President and the Chairman of Zanzibar Revolution Council, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein has praised the renovation works at Mao Tse Tung Stadium saying it is a sign of maturity in sportsmanship and friendship.

The stadium which has been the second vital sports arena in the Isles after Amaan Stadium is being reshaped and modernized by Chinese construction firm to the international standards to the situation that impressed the Isles head of State. The President toured the stadium whose rehabilitation works will cost the government over 11bn/-.

He said the reconstruction and rehabilitation would change the status of the stadium whose name came from one of the greatest men in the Universe, Mao Tse Tung, who was the founding father of the Chinese revolution.

He said he expected the stadium will unite Isles youth as players and spectators of the matches to be played at the stadium upon its completion. "The stadium will bring great changes in Zanzibar in terms of friendship and sportsmanship.

I believe there is no country that never involves its people in sports as without them people will not make friendship because they don't know each other," he said. Additionally, the President said Zanzibar needed to involve itself in the world-class sporting events, hence the arrival of the modern arena is part of the long-range programmes to ensure there is quality playing arena in every district.

Dr Shein concluded by thanking the Chinese government for accepting the government request to undertake the rehabilitation work. Meanwhile, Simba Assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja has lauded his players' commitment in their 5-0 victory over Gulioni SC on Saturday.

Simba have pitched a preseason camp in Zanzibar ahead of Community Shield clash with their traditional rivals, Young Africans on Wednesday. He said the attacking system he has introduced to the team worked well, hence lauded his players for the commitment.

Burundian international, Laudit Mavugo netted a brace while other goals were by Shiza Kichuya, Juma Luzio and Mohammed Ibrahim. Also in the Isles are their rivals Young Africans who have pitched a camp in Pemba.