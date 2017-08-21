Liberia: Sando Johnson Threatens NEC

The chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah said he and his staffs have received repeated threats from Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson of Bomi County.

Cllr. Korkoyah revealed that Senator Johnson's threat follows the ruling in the case involving Representatives Gayah Karmo of Bomi County and Edwin Melvin Snowe Montserrado County over domicile.

The National Elections Commission (NEC) Board of commissioners recently dismissed a complaint filed by Representative Gayah Karmo against Representative Snowe over domicile issue.

After reviewing the submissions made by the parties and listening to the arguments, it observed that the law relied upon by the petitioner (Karmo) does not apply to the respondent (Snowe) under the circumstances of the case.

Despite losing the case to Rep. Snowe, Rep. Karmo told reporters that he believes the case is far from being over.

In Karmoe's complaint, he claimed that it was a violation of the Fixed Threshold Act, for Snowe as a sitting representative in Montserrado County District number six to register in Bomi County.

Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County who has been one of those staunch citizens of the county backing Representative Karmo in his argument has been very annoyed over the decision taken by the NEC's commissioners.

Addressing political affairs correspondents Wednesday, Cllr. Korkoyah revealed that the commission has complained the Bomi County lawmaker to the Liberian Senate for his repeated threats against the commissioners.

"After the ruling, Senator Sando Johnson of Bomi County called me in the morning at 5am and threatened that he was going to deal with me. He subsequently buttressed this by text message which is in possession of the commission and repeated his threats where he said he will deal with me politically and legally," he revealed.

He accused me of deciding who will vote in Bomi County and vowed to deal with me.

"He promised to call me in the morning and he would go on the radio and use invectives and all sorts of stuffs," he added.

Speaking further, the NEC's chairman indicated that the commission takes the threats seriously. He asserted that African politic is associated with lots of things.

"It is unbecoming for members of the senate to send out threatening notes because we doing our works in line with the laws," he indicated.

Chairman Korkoyah urged the Bomi County lawmaker to channel his complains to the Supreme Court if he is not satisfy with the works of the commission and not to issue threats.

"We will be following this matter. The board has decided this morning to follow this matter with the senate and all relevant authorities because in Africa, in Liberia, when a person says he will deal with somebody politically, although I am not a politician, but this may be political assassination and other stuffs. It is a matter that we consider seriously and we will be taking it forward," he vowed.

When contacted to respond to the allegation, Senator Johnson revealed that he promised to deal with them legally and politically.