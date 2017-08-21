South Africa: Man Kills Woman Outside Pretoria Nightclub

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a woman outside a nightclub in Sunnyside during the early hours of Sunday morning, police said on Monday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela said it was reported that the man was in the company of a friend and two other women.

They were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz Viano.

Before they left, a 26-year-old woman tried to force her way into the vehicle, which led to an argument, Mavimbela said.

It was believed that the woman from Limpopo was not welcome in the vehicle.

One of the men pulled out his gun and shot the mother of two in the head.

He then fled the scene.

"With the police hot on his trail - raid after raid being conducted at several places that were suspected to be his possible hideouts - the suspect had no option except to hand himself over at the Sunnyside police station," Mavimbela said.

He was in possession of a gun with a filed off serial number and ammunition.

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Source: News24