21 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Kills Woman Outside Pretoria Nightclub

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 30-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a woman outside a nightclub in Sunnyside during the early hours of Sunday morning, police said on Monday.

Captain Daniel Mavimbela said it was reported that the man was in the company of a friend and two other women.

They were travelling in a Mercedes-Benz Viano.

Before they left, a 26-year-old woman tried to force her way into the vehicle, which led to an argument, Mavimbela said.

It was believed that the woman from Limpopo was not welcome in the vehicle.

One of the men pulled out his gun and shot the mother of two in the head.

He then fled the scene.

"With the police hot on his trail - raid after raid being conducted at several places that were suspected to be his possible hideouts - the suspect had no option except to hand himself over at the Sunnyside police station," Mavimbela said.

He was in possession of a gun with a filed off serial number and ammunition.

The man is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, facing charges of murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Source: News24

South Africa

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.