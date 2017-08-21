Angola - Nzeto-Soyo Highway Open

Soyo — The 150km-motorway connecting the municipalities of Nzeto and Soyo, northern Zaire province, was opened Thursday during a ceremony chaired by the Vice President, Manuel Vicente.

The nine-bridge road was partially opened, as the work on one of its lanes still keeps going with completion set for December this year.

The Construction minister, Artur Fortunato, stressed the importance of infrastructure for the region and the country, due to the potential of the Zaire River, the ocean and fertile land.