South Africa: SA Duo Headline Star-Studded Diamond League

IAAF organisers have confirmed that 17 freshly-minted world champions will be competing at the Weltklasse Zurich on Thursday, August 24.

South Africa's golden girl Caster Semenya will look to defend her 800m crown - after retaining her title at the World Championships in London.

Long jump sensation Luvo Manyonga will also be defending his title after taking gold with his second round jump of 8.48m this month.

Considering the star-studded entry lists, singling out individual highlights is almost impossible in the battle for a piece of the $1.6 million prize pot.

In Zurich, Great Britain's Mo Farah will run his final track race before moving on to the roads and longer distances.

Sport24 reported last week that world champion Wayde van Niekerk has withdrawn from the men's 400m race in Zurich due to a recurring back injury.

The IAAF Diamond League finals will be held according to the revised system for the first time this year.

The best athletes of the current season qualified for the final based upon points acquired at the 12 preceding IAAF Diamond League meetings.

$100 000 will be awarded in prize money in each event with individual event champions collecting $50 000.

WORLD CHAMPIONS AT WELTKLASSE ZÜRICH:

Diamond disciplines:

- Dafne Schippers (NED) 200m

- Caster Semenya (RSA) 800m

- Sally Pearson (AUS) 100m hurdles

- Emma Coburn (USA) 3000m steeplechase

- Yulimar Rojas (VEN) triple jump

- Gong Lijiao (CHN) shot put

- Barbora Spotakova (CZE) javelin

- Justin Gatlin (USA) 100m

- Elijah Motonei Manangoi (KEN) 1500m

- Muktar Edris (ETH) 5000m

- Karsten Warholm (NOR) 400m hurdles

- Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) high jump

- Sam Kendricks (USA) pole vault

- Luvo Manyonga (RSA) long jump

- Johannes Vetter (GER) javelin

Other events:

- Ekaterini Stefanidi (GRE) pole vault; will compete at Zurich Main Station on Wednesday

- Mo Farah (GBR) 10 000m; will compete in the 5 000m

The final events at Weltklasse Zürich 2017 will be:

Men

100m, 400m, 1500m, 5000m, 400m hurdles, high jump, pole vault, long jump, javelin throw

Women

200m, 800m, 3000m steeplechase, 100m hurdles, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw.

Source: Sport24