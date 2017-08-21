South Africa: Four People - Including Baby - Killed After Car Crashes Off Bridge

Four people, including a baby girl, died after their car fell off the R38 bridge outside Hendrina in Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they found the car lying on its side, wedged between a fence and the ridge wall.

Meiring said paramedics found the bodies of three men lying trapped inside the car.

The body of a 2-year-old girl was found lying a short distance away in the river.

All four were declared dead on the scene.

He said it is believed two other patients were transported prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Specialised rescue teams were called to the scene to free the deceased from the vehicle.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24