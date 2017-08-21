21 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four People - Including Baby - Killed After Car Crashes Off Bridge

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four people, including a baby girl, died after their car fell off the R38 bridge outside Hendrina in Mpumalanga, paramedics said on Monday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said they found the car lying on its side, wedged between a fence and the ridge wall.

Meiring said paramedics found the bodies of three men lying trapped inside the car.

The body of a 2-year-old girl was found lying a short distance away in the river.

All four were declared dead on the scene.

He said it is believed two other patients were transported prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Specialised rescue teams were called to the scene to free the deceased from the vehicle.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Source: News24

South Africa

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.