Eritrea: Funeral Service of Veteran Fighters Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea and Ms. Tsegereda Woledegergis Conducted

Asmara — The funeral service of the veteran fighters Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea, Commander of the Ministry of Defense Eastern Command and Ms. Tsegereda Woldegergis, Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, has been conducted today at the Asmara Patriots Cemetery with patriotic zeal in the presence of President Isaias Afwerki, Ministers, Senior PFDJ officials, Army Commanders, religious leaders, family members and thousands of residents of Asmara and its environs.

According to the obituary read at the funeral service, Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea joined the armed struggle for independence in 1966 and dedicated 53 years out of 70 of his life for the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty.

Brig. Gen. Musa was elected member of the EPLF Central Committee in 1977 and was exemplary veteran fighter. Following independence, Brig. Gen. Musa served his country and people as Eritrean Police Commissioner, regional administrator, Chief of Staff of the Eastern Command and until his passing away Commander of the Eastern Command.

Ms. Tsegereda Woldegergis who joined the armed struggle for independence in 1978 was one of the heroic freedom fighter the Eritrean revolution has created and who dedicated her life to the wellbeing of the Eritrean people.

After independence, Ms. Tsegereda served as member of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW) Executive Committee, Governor of the Northern and Southern Red Sea regions.

President Isaias Afwerki laid wreath at the cemetery on behalf of the State of Eritrea, Mr. Al-Amin Mohammed Seid, PFDJ Secretary, on behalf of the Front, Minister Woldemicael Abraha on behalf of the Local Government, Gen. Flipos Woldeyohannes, Chief of Staff of the Eritrean Armed Forces, on behalf of the Defense Ministry.

The Government of the State of Eritrea conveyed condolences to the families and friends of the veteran fighters Brig. Gen. Musa Rabea and Ms. Tsegereda Woldegergis.