Nigeria: FCT to Inaugurate Inland Revenue Service

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Musa Bello, has said the FCT Inland Revenue Service (FCT IRS) will soon be inaugurated.

The minister said this while addressing members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Abuja branch during its 4th Annual General Meeting held in Abuja.

Bello said the FCT IRS when fully operational would tackle multiple taxations with a view to streamlining all taxes in the FCT.

He said, "Some taxes in the FCT were collected on our behalf by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, but now we have an Act that clearly stipulates what we are supposed to do and what we need to collect."

Bello appealed to the manufacturers to continue to pay their taxes, saying it was only by so doing that government would have enough resources to provide basic infrastructure in the city.

In his remark, MAN's President, Frank Udemba Jacobs, commended the FCT minister for finding time to interact with them.

He also said the association would "further update you on how the manufacturing sector is faring."