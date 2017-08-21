Nigeria: Plateau Utd Slips As MFM FC Closes in On the NPFL Title

Plateau United's six-point lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) was reduced to just three points yesterday in a Match-day 35 clash in Ilorin as the Jos-based club suffered a 2-0 defeat to Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC.

Samuel Adedeji tucked in the penalty awarded ABS five minutes into the game before Akinbo Segun took the game beyond the reach of the men from plateau with his strike in the 65th minute.

Despite the defeat, Plateau still lead the log on 62 points, just three points ahead of second placed MFM FC who defeated Gombe United 1-0 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos. Monsuru Bashiru scored the winner for MFM in the 21st minute.

The duo of Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun were conspicuously missing from the MFM line up as they were away on national duties with the home-based Eagles who defeated Benin Republic 2-0 in a CHAN qualifier in Kano.

Elsewhere, Rivers United continued the move into safety zone after defeating Enyimba 2-1 in Port Harcourt. The Pride of Rivers people are now 11th on the log.

Meanwhile, Abia Warriors Head Coach, Abdul Usman Biffo has described as disappointing his side's 0-2 loss to Kano Pillars yesterday at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Two first half goals off the foot of duo, Nwagua Nyima in the 25th minute and captain, Rabiu Ali in the 27th minute proved adequate to hand the Kano landlords the whole three points at stake in the clash.

Biffo said forthright that his match-plan failed his side in the crucial match against Kano Pillars.

"The outcome of the clash was not what we planned for coming to Kano to confront Kano Pillars.

"I think we have ourselves to blame for the poor performance as our tactics failed us woefully.

"Unfortunately, before we could come up with the required change the home side had scored their two goals.

"Well, this one is gone we have to look forward to other matches on the calendar to ensure we get good results," said the former Niger Tornadoes coach to supersport.com.

Biffo however could not hide his joy for the Kano Pillars precious captain and midfielder, Rabiu Ali.

"Rabiu Ali is a wonderful player to have in any team he is truly an asset to the Kano Pillars side.

"Rabiu played and scored against Benin Republic in the CHAN qualifier and less than 24-hour here he is up for the side and scoring as well," said Biffo to SuperSport last night.

Pillars head coach, Ibrahim Musa said his jewel, Rabiu Ali is a game changer that is why he fielded him against Abia Warriors.

"Ali is an experienced and intelligent player that's why I fielded him and he justified the confidence I reposed in him.

"Abia Warriors are good side we used the few opportunities we had to score the decisive goals," said Musa to supersport.com.

The defeat at Pillars leaves Abia Warriors on 47 points from possible 105 in the 35-week old top-flight.