South Africa: 10 Suspects Bomb Cash Van in Benoni

Ten suspects bombed a cash-in-transit vehicle in Benoni and made off with a substantial amount of money on Monday morning, police announced.

Provincial spokesperson, Colonel Lungelo Dlamini, told News24 that just after 09.00, the suspects rammed into the vehicle carrying cash between Apex and Main Reef Road.

They used explosives to forcefully open up the safe and take an undisclosed, but large amount of money.

Dlamini said that the suspects were in a BMW and a Mercedes, which they used to flee the scene.

Dlamini said that no-one was hurt and that police were still on the scene.

No-one has been arrested as yet and there are no suspects.

Police have appealed to anyone with information to come forward or to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24