21 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Hajj 2017 - Fires Breaks Out in Mecca Hotel

By Agency Report

A fire broke out in a hotel in the Saudi city of Mecca, which alarmed the annual hajj pilgrimage, the civil defence service said on Monday.

A civil defence spokesperson, Nayef al-Sharif, said no casualties were reported in the fire, which was sparked by a faulty air conditioning unit on the eighth floor of a hotel in the Azaziyah district of Mecca.

Mr. Sharif said all 600 residents, most of whom had come from Turkey and Yemen for the hajj pilgrimage, were evacuated and have since returned to the hotel.

(Xinhua/NAN)

