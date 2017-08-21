Cameroon: Women Afrobasket - Poor Start for Cameroon

After conceding two defeats, the vice champions of Africa are working hard to secure victories in the remaining matches.

The women's basketball team have recorded two major defeats at the ongoing 23rd edition of the Women's Afrobasket tournament in Bamako, Mali. The vice champions of Africa lost to the elephants of Côte d'Ivoire 54-57 in their second game on Saturday August 19, 2017 in Bamako. Achiri Ade had the best performance in the team scoring 15 points. In spite of the comfortable lead during the second half of the game, Cote d'Ivoire did not give up but improved on their strategies to get an edge over the Cameroonians. The victory placed the team at the top of Group A. In their first game, Cameroon succumbed to the Palancas Negras of Angola 78baskets to 56 on Friday August 18, 2017 at the Salamatou Maiga Multipurpose sports complex in Bamako. Even though it was a tough encounter, the Palancas Negras, two time winners of the completion were able to use their experience to beat the Lioness of Cameroon. The vice champions of Africa fought hard to catch up with the Angolans but lacked experience as the team is made up of virtually younger players. The Angolans benefited from the inexperience of the Cameroon team and dominated them. Cote d'Ivoire is topping Pool A with four points, followed by Angola four and Mali three points. Cameroon is occupying the fifth position with two points. However, the players have not lost hope yet as they believe they can still secure victories in the remaining matches. At press time yesterday the basketball Lionesses of Cameroon were playing their third game against the Central African Republic. Cameroon, one of the favourites of the tournament, is grouped in Pool A with host Mali, Tunisia, Côte d'Ivoire, Central African Republic and Angola. The team has made a total of 10 appearances at the Women AfroBasket with a second place finish in 2015 as their best outing.