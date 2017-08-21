21 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: AFCON 2019 - Centre Region Begins Preparations

By Elizabeth Mosima

Members of the organising committee of the regional officially took up functions on Friday August 18, 2017.

The Governor of the Centre Region, Naseri Paul Bea, commissioned into function the members of the Local Organising Committee of the 2019 AFCON on Friday August 18, 2019 in Yaounde. Speaking at the occasion, Naseri Paul Bea called on the different committee heads to start working immediately and that there is no time to waste. He equally called on them to give their plan of action as soon as possible so that they will be monitored and controlled by the authorities. He said the major priorities for the region will be to start with the hygiene and sanitation commission to ensure the cleanliness of the town, security, and infrastructure. Naseri Paul Bea said the Centre Region is ready to host the AFCON 2019. Concerning the visit of the CAF inspection team, he said the committee in charge will ensure the cleanliness of the town and ensure security before any visit. "The Ominsport Stadium and the Annex stadiums are s ready, the military Stadium in ready. At the level of Olembe the foundations are already ready. In less than 15 months all will be ready. We want to encourage other participants like hotel owners and hospitals, etc, to work hand-in-glove so that all will be ready before hand. It is left for them to tell us what is lacking," he said. He further said that in Yaounde all is ready and that the city is anxiously waiting for the competition. The commissioning comes after the creation of the Local Organising Committee for the 2019 AFCON by the Head of State recently to ensure the successful organisation of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon. The different committees include finance, transport, communication, infrastructure, reception and orientation, lodging and feeding, medical, security, marketing, animation and culture, volunteering, translation and interpretation, competition and interpretation committees, among others.

