Cameroon: CHAN 2018 - Cameroon Qualifies for Final Phase

The Intermediate Lions of Cameroon beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 to ease their way to the finals of the 2018 African football championship in Kenya.

Amid the myriad of spectators was Cameroon's Minister for Sports, Bidoung Mkpatt, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary to the South West Governor, Mwafua Lawrence Forwang. The match counted for a return leg eliminatory of the January CHAN 2018 in Kenya. The away game produced a similar 2-0 victory for Cameroon in Sao Tome a week earlier. Cameroon's ticket to Kenya was so assured with Team Coach, Rigobert Song Bahanag, expressing the possibility of Cameroon winning the continental tournament during a post-match press conference. A t kick off the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon quickly proved their superiority with short and precise passes and a more rational occupation of the terrain henpecking the Sao team in their own territory. At half time both teams were at 0-0. When play resumed, Cameroon and Sao Tome effected tactical changes. For Cameroon, it was a matter of fertilising the attack line to shirk the catalogue of misses and produce goals. The strategies worked and Cameroon opened scores six minutes into resumption. Head coach, Song Bahanag walked the touch-line to stimulate his boys to victory. Sensing a permanent danger, the Sao head coach, Gustave Nyoumba, rose from his coaching seat and cheered up his young team from the touch-line throughout the encounter. The Cameroon-born Nyoumba in a post-match conference rejoiced having played the Cameroon team at all as he said "Playing Cameroon, a heavy weight in international football, gives us a very young team the courage to face any other team". Nyoumba narrated how Sao Tome and Principe started international competitive football only in 2000 and halted in 2004 to resume in 2011. He explained how they were still building their very promising team for international competitions. One reason for the Cameroon Team to intensify training as the Sao might not have been a true test of power for the Lions. The match equally proved to the rest of the world that Limbe was ready for any international football competition with fascinating infrastructure.