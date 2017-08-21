Rwanda: Bugesera FC Aim to Challenge for Trophies

Azam Rwanda Premier League side Bugesera FC will go into the 2017/18 campaign, which starts on September 29, aiming to challenge for trophies. Bugersera finished in fifth place last season with 50 points.

"We want to improve our squad, which we believe will result in improved performances in the coming season and better position on the league table. Every team wants to win trophies and Bugesera FC is not different," club Secretary General and Spokesperson, Silas Mbonimana, has told Times Sport.

He added that, "Our primary objective is to build a strong team which can compete for trophies; we need to be a competitive team and establish ourselves among the top four."

The Nyamata-based club have so far added six new players to their squad as they prepare for the new campaign.

Head coach Gilbert 'Yaoundé' Kanyankore has also been tasked to finish in top four next season and also have a go at the Peace Cup.

The new signings include; centre-back Omar Musa from Burundian side Atletico, midfielders Steven Nzigamasabo and Emery 'Kadogo' Nimubona from Vital'O, also of Burundi, as well as forward Fabrice Ninahazwe from APR, right-back Yannick Bukebuke from Sunrise FC, and forward Bertin Dusenge from Marines.

Others include; forward Alain Pekeyake Tuyisenge from AS Kigali, and midfielder Patrick Ntijyinama, Robert Ndatima from Police, and goalie Jean de Dieu Nsabimana from Pepiniere.

Kanyankore's team will begin pre-season training on August 25 at Kicukiro Stadium as their home ground in Nyamata is currently under renovation.