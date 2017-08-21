Nigeria: Four Saudi Customs Officers Arrested Over Torture of Nigerian Pilgrims

Medina — Four officials of the Saudi Arabian Customs Service have been arrested over alleged torturing of two Nigerian pilgrims at the Medina International Airport last Thursday.

Daily Trust exclusively reported that the pilgrims who are from Nasarawa State were detained for nine hours before being tortured, as a result of which one of them sustained injuries.

The Coordinator of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) Office in Medina, Dr Bello Muhammad Tambuwal who disclosed this to newsmen said the Saudi government had taken over the case following their complaint, and that a Saudi Arabian lawyer had vowed to fight for the victims.

Tambuwal said the affected pilgrims had however been discharged after being treated at an undisclosed hospital.