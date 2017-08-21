Liberia: YWCA Gets U.S.$15K Donation From West African Distributor

Monrovia — The Young Women's Christian Association of Liberia has received several non-food items including Office Furniture worth over U$15,000 from West African Distributor.

The donation was, amongst other things aimed at helping to improve the lives of underprivileged women and kids in the country.

According to the Operation Manager of West Africa Distributor Joseph Anderson, the items were given by several international donors including the Riffelalp Resort Management, Zermatt and Switzerland for onward donation to other not-for- profit organizations in Liberia.

Mr. Anderson said his organization through its international donors are happy to extend their help to the YWCA to ensure that she further increase her humanitarian operations throughout the country because the women group has over the years helped to take young girls off the streets.

Presenting the items Anderson said On behalf of Riffelalp Resort Management, Zermatt and Switzerland I am pleased to present these Furniture, office supplies including children toys and gifts to your noble institution through Mrs. Anne Schilter Anderson who is the Chief Executive Officer of West Africa Distributor."

He noted that Riffelalp Resort Management is happy to extend their helping hands to YWCA an organization that has developed and empowered the youth of Liberia through educative programs across the country.

The West African Distributor operation Manager said his organization decided to donate the items to the YWCA because it has observed that over the past years YWCA has taken the responsibility to take orphans off the streets and send them to daycare or primary schools, training girls the negative effect of teenage pregnancy, sexual reproduction education amongst others as reasons for the aid to the Liberia YWCA.

Riffelalp Resort management and West Africa Distributors are organizations that are helping institutions such as churches, school etc. in donating educational materials such as books, pianos for music classes which are intended to help kids get involved with music as is done in other countries abroad.

Mr. Anderson promised his organization's continued engagement with the YWCA, adding that they are open to give their support to the YWCA in their future programs.

While receiving the items, YWCA National Secretary General Roslyn Toweh expressed gratitude to the CEO of West Africa Distributors Anne Sehilter Anderson for what she considers a timely intervention.

The YWCA National Secretary General explains that it was during the visit of the CEO of WAD Anne Sehilter Anderson to Liberia in 2015 when she met officials of the Women group to find out some of the YWCA activities.

Mrs. Toweh said" after we met Anne Anderson, we told her that we are a women organization that was established in 1941 but was enacted into law on June 8, 1961 since then we have been helping to educate girls and create job opportunities for women in the country."

Madam Toweh said the items will be used for its intended purpose.

According to the National Secretary General of YWCA, their focus is to develop the skills and minds of young women and adolescent girls in Liberia but was quick to point out that they have included boys in their programs.

"Let me appreciate Madam Anderson for her gratitude toward us in helping to take care of the kids who are attending our school because there are some orphans and other who cannot afford the high school fees," Roslyn Toweh said while receiving the items on behalf of YWCA.

Madam Town also appreciated Riffelalp Resort Management for extending their helping hands to the West Africa Distributors to donate to Churches, schools and other institutions that are in the business of improving the lives of the underprivileged in society.

Some of the items donated include: chairs, children toys, baby carriage, lawn tennis bat, TV stands, office desks, camp beds, among others.