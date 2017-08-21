Liberia: 54 Peace Corps Volunteers to Help Liberia Education Sector in 13 Counties

Monrovia — They were all dressed in African attires as they recited the pledge of becoming part of Peace Corps.

At least 54 Americans are currently in Liberia as Peace Corps volunteers to help upbeat the country's educational system.

The program continues to focus on education in Liberia. The 54 volunteers will serve in13 counties joining 41 others who are currently serving in the 15 counties.

The volunteers are here for two years working with the Ministry of Education to coordinate activities which will improve the lives of Liberian students.

The swearing in of the 54 occurred on Friday at the Monrovia City Hall and was attended by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Charges d' affaires of U.S. Embassy, cabinet ministers and Government officials.

The Charge d' Affaires of U.S Embassy Samuel Watson recalled when he was a peace Corps volunteer sent to Morocco to teach English in a rural high school.

"Now you have the opportunity to help youth across this country achieve their potential and assist the Ministry of Education in meeting goals to improve access to education, I know you will uphold the highest standards of professionalism, excellence, and integrity in all of your teachings and interactions with Liberians," Watson said.

He praised President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and Education Minister George Werner saying, "You and Minister Werner have access to quality education a priority in national strategic planning."

"These 54 volunteers will help make that plan a reality. By the end of this year, Peace Corps /Liberia will have grown to 127 volunteers. In 2018, we plan to have more than 150 volunteers in Liberia- on the way to becoming one of the largest Peace Corps in the world."

Watson said in 2018 Liberia will experience its first peaceful transfer of power in over 170 years, the transition is an opportunity for Liberia to be a model for other countries in the region, "This is Liberia's chance for its peace, prosperity and democracy to be assured."

He reaffirmed the U.S. Government commitment in supporting Liberia's goals in development, prosperity peace and democracy, "Our countries have shared a special bond since Liberia's birth and we look forward to continuing our work to make our two countries stronger, more prosperous and secure."

He urged the volunteers to represent the United States and share their skills, abilities and goodwill commending them for answering the call to service.

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf commended the volunteers pledging that the respective counties will keep them safe.

She told residents to cook enough Liberian food so that they will always remember Liberia.

Sirleaf said volunteer's contribution to Science and Math subjects will make a great difference to the country's educational system.

"Liberia appreciates the willingness to leave your comfort to come and serve Liberia, we are very grateful," she said.

She appreciated 'Friends of Liberia', a number of Peace Corps who previously served who she said have been helpful to the country.

"The friendship that is demonstrated by you and your work in our communities and schools clearly shows the relationship between your country and our country cannot be forgotten."

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Basic and Secondary, Ministry of Education Felecia Sackey Doe- Sumah applauded the volunteers adding that their presence will add value to the country's educational system.

She said" We have bright students here and seriously I'm happy that the Peace Corps are expected to expand their knowledge that they will compete with students regionally."

Doe-Sumah expressed the Ministry willingness to work with the volunteers, re-confirming the Ministry's support to volunteers.

Trainee, Peace Corps, Anadia Rockey encourage colleagues to accept their new status as changes are expected to be made.

"Here you will have a new age, your favorite food won't be found, but we are proud Americans and we are giant fighters, so we can make a difference, we must read and share with the students," she said.