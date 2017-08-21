Liberia: NGO Questions Presidential Polls Results

A local non-governmental organization, the African Development Associates or ADEAS, is challenging results of a recent poll conducted by the Liberia Holding Consortium on three top candidates in the presidential race, calling for its retraction.

In a rejoinder, ADEAS questions the methodology applied in conducting the poll, including statistical formula and software to derive results from the field.

The head of Liberia Holding Consortium, Mr. K. Abdullai Kamara, who is former president of the Press Union of Liberia, says the latest polls show Vice President Joseph Boakai maintaining his lead in public perception of the October 2017 elections.

Results of the polls released in Monrovia show Boakai at 33.81%, CDC's George Weah at 21.1% and Liberty Party's Charles Brumskine at 12.45%.

In the three polls conducted by the LHC over the last three months, Vice President Boakai has maintained a lead in the same order, though the percentages have shifted from time to time. Though leading, Boakai dropped in percentage points from 36.36%, while Weah rose from 18.38 to 21.1%

According to the LHC, the poll was conducted from 22 July to August 5, and utilized 763 respondents across 42 centers in all 15 counties.

ADEAS is calling on the LHC to release electronic copy of the polls results with all relevant appendices for proper public scrutiny of its validity and professional standards.

"We would therefore appreciate were you to please send us the electronic copy of the report along with all the relevant appendices. Since the report is widely published, it is no more a confidential document", the rejoinder signed by ADEAS Lead Consultant, James Kormon, reads.