Kenyatta Lauds Kidero for 'Good Sportsmanship' in Nairobi Contest

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended Evans Kidero for exhibiting a democratic spirit as he handed over command to new Governor Mike Sonko at Uhuru Park.

The Head of State indicated that this is a show of mature politics and love for the nation which all leaders should emulate.

He described the move by Kidero as a significant sign and wished him well in his future plans.

"He has proved that he loves his nation. They were in competition and he has admitted that Mike Sonko won and moved to hand him leadership," he stated.

President Kenyatta gave the new county chief assurance that the National Government shall be committed to support the County Government's plans to ensure a better city and expressed confidence Sonko's ability to deliver.

"I want to assure Governor Sonko that the National Government will work with him to transform Nairobi - create jobs for the youth and improve services," President Kenyatta said.

He asked the city residents to live in harmony and shun ethnic differences.

"Let us continue loving each other and living together peacefully as Kenyans. Let us always remain united," he said.

Kidero congratulated Governor Sonko but urged him to be wary of challenges in the way as he seeks to serve the city as he gave an assurance of his support for a smooth transition.

Governor Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe pledged to work tirelessly to restore Nairobi's glory, thanking residents for giving them the opportunity to serve the county.

The incoming Governor assured Nairobi residents of a cleaner city, improved and timely services.

"Today marks the beginning of a journey that will reclaim Nairobi's glory and place its rightful position of a city sparkling with beauty and bustling with business as a result of improved services offered by the county government," Governor Sonko said, pointing out that his administration will serve all residents equally without discrimination.

He said he will work closely with President Kenyatta and the National Government in delivering the services people of Nairobi have lacked for a long time.