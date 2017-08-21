21 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Losers Malombe, Ranguma Skip Swearing-in Ceremonies

Nairobi — Whereas Evans Kidero was available to hand over power to his successor Mike Sonko in Nairobi, the situation was not the same in Kitui and Kisumu, where former governors skipped the swearing-in events as they plan to challenge the elections in court.

Julius Malombe of Kitui did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Governor Charity Ngilu who received the instruments of power from the County Secretary.

In Kisumu, outgoing Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga handed over the instruments to Anyang' Nyong'o after Jack Ranguma kept off the event.

The two have indicated their intentions to challenge the election results which they claim was rigged in favour of Ngilu and Nyong'o.

Other governors sworn-in Monday include Francis Kimemia in Nyandarua, Salim Mvurya of Kwale, Granton Samboja of Taita Taveta, Amason Kingi of Kilifi among others.

