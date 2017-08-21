Liberia: Lone Star Begins Preparation for Wafu

Following its exit from the 2018 African Nations Championship qualifiers after a 1-2 aggregate defeat against Mauritania, the Lone Star will today kickstart preparations for its next tournament, the West African Football Union Nations Cup slated for September in Ghana. Liberia's Lone Star was paired against the Teranga Lions of Senegal in Group B during the FOX Sports sponsored tournament draw held in Ghana on July 28, 2017.

According to the team's technical department, in collaboration with the technical staff of the Liberia Football Association, 22 players comprising local and out-of-contract foreign based players will commence training at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. Local players listed by the department include goalkeepers Abdulai Koulibaly of Monrovia Club Breweries and Tommy Songo of LISCR FC. Defenders include Aloysius S. Simujla, Nuwo Johnson and Alvin McConnell, all from FC Fassel; Carlos Williams and Malacar Cooper of Watanga FC; and Kemoh Kamara of BYC. Others include Prince Balde of Monrovia Club Breweries and LISCR FC's Richard Lloyd.

Other local players called up include BYC's outstanding forward David Teklo Tweh, John Jaysay, James P. Walatee and Terrence Tisdell, all of FC Fassel; Watanga FC's forward Kelvin Potis and the 2016/2017 league season's top goal scorer in all competitions, Amadiah Kawah of Keitrace FC. The rest of the local based players include strikers Van Dave Harmon and Mark Paye of BYC, LISCR FC's Christopher Jackson and Mustapha Lomell of Nimba United. International players that are currently out of contract invited to justify for the team include Marcus Macaulay, Sekou Jabeteh, Isaac Pupo and Solomon Grimes.

The team will need a win against Senegal in its first match to secure a spot in the group stage of the tournament.