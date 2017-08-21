Liberia: Boakai States Top Agenda

Unity Party standard bearer Joseph N. Boakai says the priorities on his agenda are sustained road networks, an agriculture driven economy, youth development and women's empowerment.

Addressing foreign and Liberian journalists recently in Foya City, Lofa County during a media stakeout that followed a mini-rally and campaign program in his honor, Ambassador Boakai stated that he will tackle the critical issue of improving and maintaining road networks in the country, a formidable challenge past administrations have had limited success with.

Asserting that all roads in the country must be maintained and new ones, or feeder roads, must be rehabilitated to connect deprived and isolated communities to the rest of the country to buttress the economy, an explanation of how he intends to achieve this major plank of his platform has yet to be explained.

"I want to candidly state that improved roads bring about socioeconomic development, growth and progress to all sectors of our country," Mr. Boakai further stressed.

Turning to agriculture, another enormous challenge to make the nation food independent that has not been met, the UP flag bearer pledged massive mechanized farming programs through the provision of modern machinery, sustained extension services and technical assistance to all rural farmers in the country.

"We should encourage our farmers to cultivate the spirit of agribusiness and train them to engage in entrepreneurship that will one way or the other empower them financially to the extent that our farmers will be able to pay our children's education bills," Mr. Boakai proposed.

Commenting on youth development, the UP first partisan highlighted the creation of viable vocational and technical training institutions and support to existing ones to provide the requisite marketable skills for employment of youth in the public and private sectors of the country.

The weak primary and secondary school system of Liberia, Mr. Boakai stressed, could be strengthened by the hiring of trained professional teachers, provision of relevant textbooks and attractive salaries for education personnel throughout the country. Liberia's education system needs a total overhaul through the upgrading of teacher training institutions in rural and urban areas of the country, added Boakai.

Touching on what is embedded in the UP platform for the empowerment of women, Mr. Boakai said Liberian women have over the years demonstrated fortitude and determination and that their socioeconomic enhancement must be centered on financial assistance and basic education. Sustained infrastructural development of market facilities for women is critical to improving the overall livelihood of small market women throughout the country, he said. "I believe our women, who are ninety percent custodians of all domestic work, should be empowered. To extend that support to our women, especially market women, cannot be overemphasized in our country," he said.

Mr. Boakai urged Liberians at home and abroad to demonstrate that they love, cherish and support their country in its drive to develop a vibrant and progressive nation.