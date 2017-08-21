21 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Java House to Open Sh50 Million Outlet in Athi River

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Capital FM

Nairobi — Restaurant chain Java House has announced that plans are at an advanced stage to begin setting up its flagship outlet in Athi River, Machakos County.

Java Chief Executive Officer, Ken Kuguru, says the company will invest Sh50 million in its new outlet that will occupy 2,800 square feet at the Crystal Rivers Mall.

Java, he said, is poised to plug the existing gap in the variety of restaurant and entertainment offering currently available, while extending its touch of quality to discerning diners and food connoisseurs.

"We found Crystal Rivers to be a very strategic location for our new restaurant--ideally positioned between Nairobi and Machakos, along Mombasa Road and right next to a rapidly expanding residential and commercial area," said Kuguru.

The Athi River is one of nine new outlets to open before the end of the year coming soon after opening in Kericho and Eldoret.

The Crystal River Mall outlet brings to 56 Java branches spread across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based private equity investment firm, acquired Java from Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) for an undisclosed amount in June.

Kenya

Kenyan Girls Use Technology to Combat Genital Cutting

“It’s still fresh in my mind, the scene of female genital mutilation,” said Purity Achieng, a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.