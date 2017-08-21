Kenya: Java House to Open Sh50 Million Outlet in Athi River

Nairobi — Restaurant chain Java House has announced that plans are at an advanced stage to begin setting up its flagship outlet in Athi River, Machakos County.

Java Chief Executive Officer, Ken Kuguru, says the company will invest Sh50 million in its new outlet that will occupy 2,800 square feet at the Crystal Rivers Mall.

Java, he said, is poised to plug the existing gap in the variety of restaurant and entertainment offering currently available, while extending its touch of quality to discerning diners and food connoisseurs.

"We found Crystal Rivers to be a very strategic location for our new restaurant--ideally positioned between Nairobi and Machakos, along Mombasa Road and right next to a rapidly expanding residential and commercial area," said Kuguru.

The Athi River is one of nine new outlets to open before the end of the year coming soon after opening in Kericho and Eldoret.

The Crystal River Mall outlet brings to 56 Java branches spread across Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

The Abraaj Group, a Dubai-based private equity investment firm, acquired Java from Emerging Capital Partners (ECP) for an undisclosed amount in June.