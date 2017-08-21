South Africa: UDF At 34 - ANC Western Cape Seeking Solace and Inspiration in Bleak Political Times

analysis

There was always going to be behind-the-scenes drama. Who exactly can and may lay claim to the legacy and heritage of the United Democratic Front will remain a matter for debate. Two separate invites were sent out for Sunday's commemoration of the launch of the UDF at the Rocklands Civic Centre in Mitchells Plain 34 years ago. One was emailed on an ANC Western Cape letterhead while the other went out under the banner of the UDF. And while it was a day of remembrance, Struggle songs and speeches, it was also a day of sadness - sadness that South Africa and the ANC in 2017 could be at such a low point. By MARIANNE THAMM.

And there it still is. The Rocklands Civic Centre, 34 years after 400 religious, civic, student, trade union and women's organisations came together in 1983 to form a united front against apartheid.

At the entrance is a weathered concrete sculpture commemorating the historic event attended that day by 10,000 people united in one goal, a massive final push-back of the frontiers of apartheid. Seven years later, in 1990, Nelson Mandela was released.

Rocklands Civic Centre somehow looks smaller, shabbier with its characteristic pitched roof....