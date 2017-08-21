21 August 2017

Liberia: 54 Peace Corps Volunteers Sworn in

By Necus M. Andrews

Fifty-four new Peace Corps volunteers have been sworn in to help provide quality education to Liberian students at public school across the country.

The Peace Corps volunteers are expected to be deployed in various counties providing education in the areas of math and Science.

Speaking at the ceremony over the weekend Samuel R. Watson, Charge' d' Affairs at the United States Embassy near Monrovia praised the Government of Liberia for being a valued member of the Peace Corps family.

Mr. Watson said "I continue to be impressed by the amazing level of cooperation, support and appreciation Peace Corps volunteers enjoy in Liberia."

He thanked President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for her personal commitment and the productive partnership with relevant ministries that have made the Peace Corps program in Liberia a success.

Mr. Watson told the gathering that the U.S. Embassy is also a member of the Peace Corps Liberia family, saying "among our staff are numerous returned Peace Corps Volunteers; we all seek the same goals for Liberia and the United States."

He told the Peace Corps Volunteers that as they live and work among Liberians, they should know that it is a great pride in their work which benefit thousands of Liberians, and will be equally fulfilling for them.

Watson urged the Peace Corps Volunteers, predominantly youth that they now have the opportunity to help youth across Liberia achieve their potentials and assist the Ministry of Education in meeting its promise to improve access to education.

He hopes that the Peace Corps volunteers will uphold the highest standards of professionalism, excellence, and integrity in all of their teaching and interactions.

Mr. Watson said the U.S. Government is committed to standing beside Liberia and supporting the country's goals in development, prosperity, peace and democracy, and that the two countries have shared a special bond since Liberia's birth.

Welcoming the Peace Corps Volunteers, President Johnson-Sirleaf thanked the United States Government for its continuous support to Liberia over the years in different ways.

President Johnson-Sirleaf said the provision of quality education is one major problem young people in the country are facing.

She said the enrollment of young people in the country in recent years has been encouraging, but what is lacking is quality.

Beside the 54 Peace Corps Volunteers, another group of 19 volunteers will arrive in the country on August 22, 2017.

A statement released at the swearing ceremony said the group will be comprised of 13 educators who will help prepare future Liberian teachers and six will work on community health.

The statement said four more volunteers will also be arriving in Liberia on September 5, 2017, comprising nurses and physicians who will serve as volunteer educators for one year as faculty in nursing and medical schools to work with Liberia's partners to strengthen the capacity of nursing and medical education.

