Liberia: Gbarnga-Lofa Road in Deplorable Condition

Passengers and drivers plying the Gbarnga-Lofa highway are complaining about the deplorable condition of the road, saying it is making life difficult for them.

Speaking to the Liberia News Agency Thursday, some of the passengers attributed the acute shortage of foodstuffs on the local markets to the terrible condition of the road.

As a result, commercial drivers and motorbike riders have doubled the fares for the distance from Gbarnga to Zorzor from L$800 to L$1,600, while from Gbarnga to Voinjama fares have been hiked from L$1,800 to L$2,200; a situation which has angered several passengers.

"Lofa County should have been better improved given its cultural importance in the country in food production, but due to bad roads it is not possible," a passenger said.

It was gathered that the road from Gbarnga to Zorzor is basically cut off and inaccessible to vehicles, because cars leaving from Gbarnga to Lofa County are parked on the other side of the road, while cars bound for Gbarnga from Lofa are also clustered on the opposite side.

Passengers are constrained to disembark and walk either way across the road through the mud to board vehicles heading to Gbarnga and Lofa County.

Most farmers are unable to transport their produce to markets in big towns like Gbarnga or Monrovia due to the bad road. This is causing them to lose the money they invested in their crops, the farmers complained.

"There are times during the rainy season when some roads are completely cut off, holding up any form of travel between the affected communities," James Yarkpawolo, a commercial taxi driver, said.

A middle-aged woman passenger told LINA that Liberia is losing a lot of produce to waste because of the poor road network and appealed for intervention from the government and its partners. "Some parts of Liberia's road network are now in their worst state," said passenger Joseph Kolleh.

Several drivers and passengers interviewed said in the government's effort to support economic growth, it should focus on upgrading strategic roads across the country in order to connect major counties and towns to the capital.

As a solution to their predicament, residents of Wainsue and other satellite villages where the road is cut off near David Bryant village have opened a mini-market where all sorts of goods are sold.

During her visit to Bong County in June, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said government will begin the pavement of the road from Gbarnga to Salayea in Lofa County during the next dry season.