Liberia to Use Single Currency

The House of Representatives has passed a law that mandates the country's financial institutions to ensure that all monetary transactions across the country are done in Liberian dollars.

The law states that the Liberian dollars shall be the sole currency and legal tender for all transactions in Liberia.

"Part V, section 19, sub-section 1 of the acting establishment of Central Bank of Lberia, March 18, 1999, as stated shall be repealed and amended in the act will include; that monetary unit of Liberia shall be the Liberian Dollar, divided into one hundred cents," the House of representatives said.

The law also calls for the Liberian Dollars to be prefixed by the signs "L$" and Liberian cents shall be prefixed by sign "c."

"The Liberian currency for all Accounting, Financial Reporting and official purposes in Liberia and that the currency of the United States of America shall be legal tender in Liberia for the sole discharge of foreign public and private obligations," the lawmakers said.

The House said the legal tender shall include bank notes or coins issued by the National Bank of Liberia or the Central Bank of Liberia or the Central Bank, and other currencies at prevailing market rates, the circulation of which the National Bank of Liberia in accordance with section 1173 of title 35 of the Liberian Code of the law of 1956.

The latest development comes as the country finds itself entangled by dual currency between the Liberian and the US dollars which appears to be the dominant currency, apparently due to its demand for purchase and payments.