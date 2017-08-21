21 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Machage Joins Race to Dethrone Senate Speaker Ethuro

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former Migori Senator Wilfred Machage has joined the race to take over from incumbent Ekwee Ethuro as the Speaker of the Senate.

Machage who made the announcement on his Twitter account said he is fit for the position because as a minority, he gave the best in Government and Speakers' Panel during the first Senate elected under the 2010 Constitution.

In the run-up to the August 8 General Election, Machage ditched the Orange Democratic Movement party which sponsored him to the Senate and joined the Democratic Party where he unsuccessfully bid for the Kuria West Parliamentary seat.

So far Ethuro has indicated his intention to defend the seat against Kisii Senate seat loser and defunct Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC) Charles Nyachae, who is reported to be a frontrunner within the Jubilee Party.

For the Deputy Speaker' slot, Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi who is serving his second term will be taking on former Nakuru County Assembly Speaker and incoming Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.

The Opposition National Super Alliance is yet to make known its preferred candidates.

