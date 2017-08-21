21 August 2017

Nigeria: Buhari Writes National Assembly, Resumes Duties As President

Photo: The Government of Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
By Hassan Adebayo

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the lawmakers of his return from a 103-day medical vacation in London and his subsequent resumption of duty, an official has said.

The president signed the letter of notice for dispatch to Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara, hours after his nationwide broadcast to the nation Monday morning.

The presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday afternoon.

"In line with constitutional provision, President Muhammadu Buhari has written the National Assembly, notifying the legislature of his return to office, after returning from medical vacation in London," disclosed Mr. Adesina.

Mr. Buhari returned to the country on Saturday, after leaving the country on May 7. In his letter dated August 21, his spokesperson said, he told the Senate as well as the House of Representatives that he was resuming office.

"In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom," the president stated.

While Mr. Buhari was on medical vacation, his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, was "coordinating" the affairs of the country in acting capacity.

