20 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Government Supports Sacking of President Osoble

On Sunday, August 20, the Federal government of Somali has announced it supported the sacking of Hirshabelle administration President, Ali Abdullahi Osoble by Parliament.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Interior Sunday said the government fully backed the decision of the regional parliament to fire the president in a no confidence mostion.

The Ministry of Interior called for holding an snap presidential election to pick a new President, replacing Osoble within 30 days.

The move came after, a majority of Hirshabelle lawmakers have voted for the no confidence against President Ali Abdullahi Osoble, blaming poor performance during the past 10 months he was in office.

Subsequently, Osoble described the decision of the parliament as "unlawful", and insisted that he is still the president of HirShabelle, a Federal state member established by the end of 2016.

