Eritrea: Pictorial Exhibition Receives Broad Admiration

Asmara — The pictorial exhibition depicting Asmara's Art-Deco buildings which was in display at the Eritrea Festival 2017 at the Expo grounds was reported to have significant importance in raising the awareness of the public in preserving the historic heritage. The comment was made by the nationals who visited the exhibition.

The visitors to the exhibition were provided with pertaining to the efforts made to put Asmara City into the UNESCO World Heritage List, the contribution the art-deco buildings will have in the development of tourism industry as well as the role of citizens in preserving them.

The visitors also stated that the Asmara heritage is the manifestation of national identity and that should be transferred to posterity.

In the same vein, Engineer Dawit Abraha, assistant coordinator of Asmara Heritage Project, pointed out that the inscription of Asmara city into the UNESCO World Heritage List last July would potentially benefit Eritrea and its people and that the exhibition would lay a platform to raise the people's awareness and thus ensure the preservation and transfer of the historical heritage of Asmara for many generations to come.

Reports indicate that Festival Eritrea 2017 which was under way for 3 consecutive days concluded yesterday with great fervor. A number of programs including exhibitions, artistic and cultural performances, bazaar shows, performances by youth cultural troupe, educational and entertainment programs as well as children's pavilion were featured.