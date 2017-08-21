Eritrea: Senior Delegation Attends Sworn in Ceremony of Rwandan President

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising Eritrea's Foreign Minister, Mr. Osman Saleh, Mr. Yemane Gebreab, Head of PFDJ Political Affairs and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of PFDJ Economic Affairs, has attended on 18 August at the sworn in of the President of Ruanda, Mr. Paul Kagame.

The senior delegation also conveyed message of congratulation from President Isaias Afwerki to President Kagame. The delegation stated that the existing relation between Eritrea and Ruanda is based on mutual interest of both countries.

In the speech he delivered, President Paul Kagame underlined that Africa's future should be decided by its people and not be manipulated by foreign forces.