Egypt Says Ready to Help Govt Build State Institutions

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said that Egypt is ready to provide Somalia with all possible support to help it build its state institutions.

Sisi's comments came during his meeting in Cairo with visiting Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, state-run MENA news agency reported.

Talks between the two presidents focused on ways to boost bilateral relations in all fields, as well as the latest security developments in Somalia.

Egypt is keen on activating all aspects of cooperation with Somalia, particularly in the economic and trading fields, Sisi said.

Mohamed, for his part, praised the historic role played by Egypt in support of Somalia in the past.

He also urged Sisi to give a push to trade and economic ties between the two countries in the coming period.