Ghana: 'It's Not About Me Anymore!' Kim Kardashian Shares Motherhood Lessons

Forget Mother's Day, or even Father's Day - August 11 is National Sons And Daughters Day.

And while made-up holidays may get flack for being created by greetings card companies, for Kim Kardashian this is the perfect chance to reflect on the lessons of motherhood.

The mother of two enthusiastically celebrated the holiday with a post on her paid-for app KimKardashian.com, writing to fans: 'Having kids changes everything--in the best way possible. Thank you to my babies for choosing me and allowing me to be your mom.'

And it seems having four-year-old North and one-year-old Saint has taught Kim three big life lessons - love, patience and selflessness.

'I have such unconditional love for my kids, explains Kim, saying that motherhood has helped her understand her own parents.

'My family was so close growing up; now that I'm a mom, I understand the bond my mom and dad felt with us.'

As for patience, Kim admits things aren't always rosy, with 'ups and downs' part of parenting.

'No matter what, I always learn so much from them,' she says, adding that she's lucky to be able to spend so much time with her kids.

'I'm so blessed to be able to be present for all of life's little moments.'

Finally, the 36-year-old says having kids changed her priorities, making her selfless.

'It's not about me anymore,' insists the reality star.

'After North was born, I wanted to be there and make memories together that we would share forever. It really makes you realize how precious life is. They both give me a whole new perspective and inspire me to be the best version of myself.'