Ghana: From the Bosom of a Revolution

His name will not spell out the right things in life, and soon, everyone who is called Agbesi or Woyome, or in fact both, will be considered as a nation wrecker and a dubious character who will use any means to deny society what is its right, and insist to be given the peace to consume what he had stolen.

Is it the Agbesi in his name that makes him believe he has the right to do what he is doing? (Agbesi means life is the greatest - if you have life you have everything) or the Woyome which literally means "among them" or "following them?"

Do we have a character who has vowed to live a life of following the examples of nation-wreckers and white-collar criminals, believing that everything he desires should be his by right?

There was a revolution in Ghana some thirty-eight years ago, which was the bloodiest ever in this God blessed our homeland. The architects of that June 4 Bloodletting Revolution still believe in its cause, which they professed, among others, was to wipe out all who were perceived to have stolen from the public purse.

The perception alone was good enough to have one killed, in fact, murdered is the right word here. And so, if you were a government official, and you went to legally acquire a bank loan to build your own house where you hope to live when you retired, you were as good as that dog knocked down dead by a vehicle on a busy road.

If you are fortunate enough to be in private business, but seen to be in the company of members of the government, and you ever made the mistake to build a house for your own use, then be assured that, that building and all that is in it will come down in rumbles, with no stone left unturned.

If you happen to sell in a market that does brisk business, be rest assured, the market including your stall, will be carpet bombed and wiped off the face of the earth.

From the bosom of this revolution came fear. Fear, as in not only feeling it from within or around, but actually touching it like some heavy coarse fabric.

The rule of the game was spelt out: it became an offense, as serious as treason, to be rich and wealthy. Then, in 1981, another one came, which was supposed to entrench this new life of collective responsibility of protecting all that is state and government.

So, we were told that it was wrong to construct a concrete fence, since the cement should be used in constructing buildings; we were not to water our lawns and gardens, since someone somewhere needs that water to drink; we were not to eat fresh maize, since it must be left to dry to make corn flour or dough available for food for all, and there were others like one man, one house, one house one washroom, and, to some extent, one man one girlfriend.

And the most chilling part was an attempt to introduce a policy where Ghana's life expectancy would be lowered to below forty. Good this did not come to pass, for today, these same revolutionaries who hoped to kill all forties and above, are now in their sixties and seventies, living a life of peace.

As part of the discipline, we were all shepherded to sleep not later than 8 pm, and as early as 6 pm.

Ghana, it seemed, was going to have a turn of life, where everyone was to be considered equal, not only by birth, but by everything you can imagine. So, a school dropout, working as a messenger in an institution, has got the mandate to sit at board meetings and make decisions in the management of that institution. A professor or lecturer in a university knows next to nothing more than the cleaner or clerk.

Then things started caving in, as nature decided that enough was enough of this nonsense. Among the revolutionary rulers came evidence of corruption in such magnitude that what the victims of June 4 did could be like plucking a fruit from any man's tree to eat, compared to what the revolutionary forces did. Given the relaxed atmosphere of a competent court or inquiry sitting, with one's own lawyer available, these revolutionary elements could not explain where they got money from to put up mansions, which looked like castles, compared to the houses people were killed for.

The leader of the revolution himself, suddenly, became so wealthy and saw nothing wrong with that. Usurping state houses and properties in Ridge, and building mansions in Accra and Tefle, amassing a fleet of vehicles, which were like toys to him, keeping wild guard dogs, which chew humans as and when, and going to demonstration walks in his SUVs while the ordinary man walked were among his pastimes.

At a time we were trying to understand what the revolution was actually all about, as the show of wealth and arrogance after June 4 and Dec. 31 was worse than events preceding them, someone from the bosom of this revolution, someone who financed the party formed out of the revolution, also decided not to be left out, and so cleverly confused government officials, and, at one go, and in broad daylight, stole GH¢51 million of the state money. In fact, it was alleged that his intention was to nip GH¢120 million but before he could come around again, alarm blew.

To this day, after he had admitted on air during a radio morning talk show that he had no contract with any government to deserve that loot, he keeps on moving about in confidence to tell us all that we have no business demanding our own money back.

Maybe, deciding that if others were stealing he must also follow suit, as his name, Woyome, means to be among or to follow others, Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome has dragged Ghana to the highest court in the world, only to hit a brick wall. His case was thrown out and cost awarded against him.

So back to square one, we are demanding Woyome to pay back our money. In fact, and with interest as well, which is accruing the balance on account to over GH¢109 million at 10% interest rate per annum.

Instead of finding the means to repay this ill-gotten wealth, he hopped to the highest court in the world, and when he lost, instead of going to seek the face of God, he came down to the African Court. If he loses there as well, we can possibly see him at the Ecowas court, and from there right down to the Magistrate Court at Dabala his hometown. Ghanaians are saying: "Mr. Alfred Agbesi Woyome, a fruit from the womb of the Revolution which was supposed to right all wrongs in the Land, when are you going to pay the now over GH¢100 million debt you owe us?"