Ghana: Maiden Cyber Security Course Opens At Kaipc

In a bid to ensure that Ghana is able to fight cyber threats, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Centre (KAIPC), in partnership with the e-Crime Bureau, has started running a certificate course on Cyber Security.

This is the maiden course to be run in the country, and with 67 students from Ghana and Malawi to begin with, the one-week course is aimed at providing the students with in-depth tuition to be able to match the changing trends in the dynamics of technology in the cyber world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at the KAIPC, Accra, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister for Communications, was confident that the knowledge the students would acquire would enable them protect their companies' vital information and accounts from cyber criminals.

Some of the programmes the students would be taken through include Cyber Defence, and the Minister was of the view that it was important institutions got their Information Technology (IT) staff to partake in the Cyber Security course to protect their vital information from hackers.

"The programmes are practical, and they are intended to prepare students for cyber readiness," she explained.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful promised her Ministry's commitment to supporting in the fight against any form of cyber threat, saying that her Ministry would see to that institutional structures are set up for more cyber security awareness programmes.

She was hopeful that KAIPC and e-Crime Bureau would introduce more cyber security courses in the future, as the trends in the cyber world become more dynamic.

In his opening remarks, Albert Antwi- Boasiako, Founder of e-Crime Bureau and National Security Advisor, said the course is essential fighting the cyber insecurity menace, which would eventually be a key contributor to the achievement of a safer cyberspace.

He assured the students of the best tuition from experienced hands.