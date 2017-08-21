Sudan: Three Villagers Detained in Darfur

Sirba / Nierteti — Members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) held a displaced man in Sirba in West Darfur on Saturday, on charges of being a rebel fighter. On Thursday, Military Intelligence officers detained two displaced men in Central Darfur's Nierteti.

"Security agents held Saddam Yagoub Yahya from the Libona village market, eight kilometres north of Sirba," the coordinator of the Sirba camps told Radio Dabanga on Sunday.

"They first took him to the prison of Sirba, and from there to El Geneina," he said. "When Saddam's relatives asked them about the reason for the detention, they said that he belongs to the Justice and Equality Movement."

The camp coordinator said that Yahya is living in the Libona camp for the displaced, and "has nothing to do with any of the armed movements". He demanded the authorities to immediately release him.

On Thursday morning, Mousa Ibrahim and Zakaria Adam were held at the southern gate of Nierteti.

"They were on their way from the Tur camp for the displaced to the market of Nierteti when they were held by members of the Military Intelligence, and taken to an unknown location," a relative of one of the victims reported to this station.