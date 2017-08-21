21 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: New Cholera Cases in Central Darfur, Sennar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nierteti / Singa — At least 36 people have been infected with cholera in Central Darfur's Nierteti in the past 11 days. Four of them died. The disease is still spreading in Sennar in eastern Sudan.

"The first cases of cholera appeared in Waranga village near Nierteti on 9 August," a medical source told Radio Dabanga. "Three villagers died since then."

He explained that cholera then spread to the camps for the displaced in Nierteti and a number of the surrounding villages.

"The isolation ward of the Nierteti Hospital has received 37 cases in total until today [Sunday]. One patient died on Saturday.

"This morning the hospital received two new cases from Waranga village and another from the Northern Camp in Garsila. A number of patients were dismissed after recovery. At the moment seven people are being treated at the ward," he said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in its latest biweekly bulletin that "Humanitarian access and insecurity remain major challenges for the implementation of key health and protection interventions" in Central Darfur,

"Nierteti's hospital faces gaps in medicines, including oral and intravenous re-hydration solutions [..]," OCHA stated. "In Zalingei hospital, there are several sanitation issues, including lack of latrines and evidence of improper solid waste management [..]."

Sennar

The hospital of Singa, capital of Sennar, received four new cases of cholera on Saturday.

"They come from the suburbs and surroundings of Singa," a health worker told this station. "Four older cases are still receiving treatment."

Another medical source reported the infection of five people with cholera in the area of Um Shouka, north of the capital, on Friday and Saturday.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.