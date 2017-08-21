Sudan: New Cholera Cases in Central Darfur, Sennar

Nierteti / Singa — At least 36 people have been infected with cholera in Central Darfur's Nierteti in the past 11 days. Four of them died. The disease is still spreading in Sennar in eastern Sudan.

"The first cases of cholera appeared in Waranga village near Nierteti on 9 August," a medical source told Radio Dabanga. "Three villagers died since then."

He explained that cholera then spread to the camps for the displaced in Nierteti and a number of the surrounding villages.

"The isolation ward of the Nierteti Hospital has received 37 cases in total until today [Sunday]. One patient died on Saturday.

"This morning the hospital received two new cases from Waranga village and another from the Northern Camp in Garsila. A number of patients were dismissed after recovery. At the moment seven people are being treated at the ward," he said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported in its latest biweekly bulletin that "Humanitarian access and insecurity remain major challenges for the implementation of key health and protection interventions" in Central Darfur,

"Nierteti's hospital faces gaps in medicines, including oral and intravenous re-hydration solutions [..]," OCHA stated. "In Zalingei hospital, there are several sanitation issues, including lack of latrines and evidence of improper solid waste management [..]."

Sennar

The hospital of Singa, capital of Sennar, received four new cases of cholera on Saturday.

"They come from the suburbs and surroundings of Singa," a health worker told this station. "Four older cases are still receiving treatment."

Another medical source reported the infection of five people with cholera in the area of Um Shouka, north of the capital, on Friday and Saturday.